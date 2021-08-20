EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- A six-year-old girl is dead and several others are seriously injured after a serious crash in Excelsior Springs Friday night.
According to crash reports, the crash happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Seybold Road and Orrick Road.
A vehicle carrying five people was traveling eastbound on Seybold when it began spinning and struck a stationary vehicle. It then came to rest in a brush pile.
Three adults were transported to various Kansas City hospitals with serious injuries. A four-year-old boy was transported to Children's Mercy also with serious injuries.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is the lead agency investigating the crash.
