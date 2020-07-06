KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating the city's latest homicide on the city's east side.
This is the city's 99th reported homicide of the year. At this time last year, kansas City had 67.
Police were called late Sunday evening to East 16th Street and Belmont Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found the person dead.
There is no suspect description immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.
