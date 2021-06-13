KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating if impairment was a factor in a fatal, head-on, wrong-way crash that happened this morning.
It happened at 3:09 a.m. on eastbound 152 Highway and Green Hills Road.
Police say a silver Honda Accord was going west in the eastbound lanes on the highway at a high rate of speed as a black Dodge Ram 1500 was going east.
Police say the person driving Ram said the Honda just appeared in front of him and he couldn't avoid the crash.
After colliding head-on, the Ram flipped over a couple times and landed upside down on the dividing three-strand barrier cable.
The drivers were the only people in either vehicle.
The person in Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.
The person in the Ram sustained minor injuries and said he would seek out treatment later.
Police say impairment is under investigation.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.