CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash following a pursuit with a stolen vehicle out of Overland Park, Kansas on Tuesday.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of East 287th and S. Buford Road near Harrisonville around 12:15 p.m.
The driver of the stolen vehicle struck another vehicle on J Highway at E 203rd and was ejected when the vehicle rolled. The driver of the stolen vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.
The four passengers of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.
J highway at 203rd road is currently closed while the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducts the crash investigation.
