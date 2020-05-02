LAKE OF THE OZARKS (KCTV) -- One person died and three other people were injured after a boat exploded on the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, the incident happened near mile marker 1 of the Glaize Arm of the lake. MSHP tweeted about it at 4:17 p.m.
There was a total of four people on the boat and all of them have been accounted for now.
One of them was initially missing, but was later found dead in the boat's engine compartment according to MSHP.
The remaining three individuals were were injured. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.
MSHP said that more details will be released only after family is notified.
The video of the explosion's aftermath was contributed to KCTV5 via KOLR.
