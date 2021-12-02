KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured when a vehicle hit a local Walmart.
The Walmart is located at 10824 Parallel Parkway, which is near the Legends shopping area. The incident happened at 2:46 p.m.
Two pedestrians were struck during the incident and the driver was injured. So, three people were injured in total.
During a 4 p.m. update, the police said that one person had died and two people were seriously injured. They did not specify whether the person who died was a pedestrian or the driver.
The police don't yet know why the vehicle went into the area that it did, outside the store. Meaning, it's unknown if the driver had a medical emergency or not.
The vehicle went through part of the exterior wall of the store, according to a KCTV5 source at the scene. He said it happened on the side of the building with the pharmacy.
The KCKPD is asking people to stay away from the area. They posted the following on Twitter: "SAFETY ALERT - We are asking the public to avoid the area of 108th and Parallel as KCKPD and emergency vehicles are on scene at Wal-Mart responding to a vehicle into the building."
UPDATE: Around 9 p.m., a spokesperson for the police department said -- based on the initial investigation -- they do not believe the crash was intentional.
They are investigating if the driver had a medical emergency at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.