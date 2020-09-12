INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others seriously hurt.
According to police, the crash happened in the area of 23rd and Noland around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said it happened when the driver of a 2020 Kia Soul read-ended a 2013 BMW 5 Series stopped at a red light.
The person driving the BMW was taken to the hospital and later died.
The driver and passenger in the Kia were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and are in stable condition.
The identity of the driver who died has not yet been released.
Witnesses said the Kia was going well over the speed limit when it hit the BMW.
Police are still investigating, but noted that "excessive speed appears to be a major factor in the outcome of the crash."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.