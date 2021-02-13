DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple shooting that happened on Saturday evening, which left one person dead and two others hospitalized.
According to police, the shooting happened at 6:22 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. 1100 Road.
When deputies arrived, they found three people who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
One victim died at the scene. Two other people were taken to local hospitals for life-threatening injuries.
This is an active investigation, so no further information is available at this time.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
