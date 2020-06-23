Kansas City police are investigating the city's 89th homicide.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating the city's 89th homicide.

Officers were called about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the 1500 block of East 83rd Street. Callers told police they heard multiple gunshots in the area and saw the victim near the intersection in front of a home there.

When police arrived on they scene they found a man dead who had been shot.

Another man who was shot arrived a short time later at the hospital by private vehicle. He is expected to survive.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the homicide detectives directly at 235-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

