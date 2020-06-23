KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating the city's 89th homicide.
Officers were called about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the 1500 block of East 83rd Street. Callers told police they heard multiple gunshots in the area and saw the victim near the intersection in front of a home there.
You can see some of the evidence markers at the scene of the city’s 89TH homicide. This is on East 83rd close to Flora Ave. Two people were shot here, one died and the other survived. No arrests yet. Call TIPS hotline if you know information. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/W6QYWG3xLK— Kaci Jones (@KaciKCTV5) June 23, 2020
When police arrived on they scene they found a man dead who had been shot.
Another man who was shot arrived a short time later at the hospital by private vehicle. He is expected to survive.
One crime scene van left at the spot where a man was shot and killed around 2:30AM. Another man shot here was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests made yet. Detectives are talking to witnesses and identifying other witnesses too. pic.twitter.com/myjKZ8gUHN— Kaci Jones (@KaciKCTV5) June 23, 2020
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the homicide detectives directly at 235-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.