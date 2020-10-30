LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead and a bus driver is in the hospital following a serious accident involving a school bus north of Tonganoxie, Kansas.
According to Tonganoxie USD 464, the accident happened one mile north of Jarbalo near McIntyre Road.
The person who died was in the other vehicle, not the bus.
The bus driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
There was one student who was on the bus, who is now in the care of his mother. The mother was advised by EMTs to take the boy to the hospital as a precaution, however.
