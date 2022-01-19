RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing in Raytown on Wednesday morning.
According to the Raytown Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10 a.m. at a residence in the 9200 block of E. 54th Terrace.
When police arrived after receiving a call about a homicide, they indeed found a man inside the residence who had been fatally stabbed.
One man has been taken into custody in connection with this homicide.
The police department says that the relationship between the person who died and the person who was taken into custody isn't yet known.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
