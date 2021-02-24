RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A man was killed and a woman is in custody following a shooting overnight in Raytown.
Police were called about 2 a.m. Tuesday to a disturbance and the sound of gunshots at a home in the 9000 block of East 87 Street. Officers arrived at that location and found a man who appeared to have been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.
A woman was seen leaving the area and was taken into custody nearby. The relationship between the two was unknown at that time.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
