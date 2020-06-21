KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with serious injuries.
Officers were called to the area of Linwood and Walrond just before 5:30 a.m. for a shooting in the area.
When they arrived at the location, they located one person that had been shot. They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline 474-TIPS.
