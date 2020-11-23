KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Monday morning shooting left one person critically injured and another person in custody near a Kansas City gas station.
Kansas City police responded around 8:05 a.m. to the Cenex station at 75th Street and Troost Avenue in response to a shooting. There police and emergency crews came upon someone with life-threatening injuries. They transported that person to an area hospital.
Officers also took a suspect into custody while responding to the incident. Police said they did not immediately have any other information on the shooting, the victim or the suspect.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.