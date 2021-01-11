KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is in critical condition following a car crash that happened at 39th Street and College Avenue this afternoon.
The KCPD says officers went to the scene of the crash around 2 p.m.
Their investigation determined that a Pontiac sedan was going east when it hit a Lexus SUV that was going west.
The 88-year-old man driving the Lexus was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The Pontiac was found to have crossed the center line and hit the Lexus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.