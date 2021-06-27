KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is in the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car on Saturday night.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the crash happened at 10:30 p.m. in the area of E. 43rd Street and Broadway Boulevard.
They say a maroon Mazda 6 was going north on Broadway through the intersection of E. 43rd Street as a pedestrian was on the northwest side of the intersection with a group of friends.
That pedestrian then ran across Broadway, behind one other person, and was struck by the car.
The pedestrian sustained critical injuries.
The driver was not injured.
