COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) - Missouri has less than two months to spend roughly $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid and counties have to spend about $390 million in the same time frame.
State Budget Director Dan Haug says the state plans to spend all of the money still on the table -- before it expires at the end of the year.
But counties are running out of time. Counties have spent only $128 million of the $520 million available to them.
Several state lawmakers raised concerns that a huge amount of federal funding meant to help Missouri battle the pandemic isn't being spent.
