JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Health Department is now allowing the Blue Springs School District to host more fans.
We’ve been following this story since Blue Springs first brought a lawsuit against the county health director in early September.
At most, there will be 1,000 fans here tonight. That’s 20% of the stadium’s capacity.
However, it’s a big jump from the 100 fans allowed in for the past few weeks.
There have been a few big steps to get to this point.
Blue Springs had its season opener on Aug. 28. More than 400 people attended the game.
At the time, Jackson County had an order allowing only 100 people at outdoor events. So, they issued a letter on noncompliance.
Then, Blue Springs brought the issue to court, filing a lawsuit against the health director.
The district wasn’t able to get a temporary restraining order against the county, so they’ve had to follow the 100-person guideline until today.
The health department amended the order to require permission for outdoor crowds larger than 100 people.
The lawsuit against the health director was dropped this week.
Blue Springs said all the legal fees for the lawsuit we mentioned were funded by donations from the community.
At tonight’s game, families will have to sit together and wear their masks.
Hopefully, we’ll be able to talk to a few of them about their journey to the stands today and bring that to you tonight at 10.
