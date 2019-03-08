OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Same ball, more victories, but less pay?
A lawsuit from the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is taking the dispute over discrimination to the next level.
On Friday, KCTV5 News talked with local soccer fans both young and old about the latest court case and what’s most important about it to them.
Most of the 10-year-olds playing with KC Fusion in Olathe don’t know what a lawsuit is, but they know the women filing it.
“We’re soccer players and they’re soccer players and it’s just really cool of them to be, like, they’re really good and I just want to be like them,” one girl said.
“I am very proud of these women for really standing up for what’s right and standing up not only for themselves, but for future generations like my daughter,” Jamie Borgman said.
There’s been other lawsuits and an EEOC complaint, but all 28 players' names are on the suit and that is a sign of solidarity that does have value.
The suit says the U.S. Soccer Federation has “gone so far as to claim that ‘market realities are such that the women do not deserve to be paid equally to the men.’”
Meanwhile, it claims the Women’s National Team “earned more profit, played more games, earned more championships, and/or garnered higher television audiences.”
“They play better, I think,” said 10-year-old Nora Miller.
Parents and children pointed out that the whole thing is about more than just soccer.
Nina Tzianos played for UMKC and now trains young goalkeepers. She says the U.S. Women’s National Team is sending a message: “How little girls and woman can stand up for what they deserve.”
“I think it’s going to make history,” she said.
“I’m super happy because now our generation will be able to do things that women weren’t able to do, like, now versus in the future,” one girl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.