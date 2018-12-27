FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Local veterans call it a heartbreaking reality.
The VA says suicide prevention is their number one priority, but a new report reveals something else.
The VA has a $6.2 million budget to reach out to veterans.
But they only spent $57,000 in 10 months.
That’s less than 1% of the budget.
The head of the VA promises to do better this coming year, but local veterans are furious.
Gene Russell was in the army and served 5 years in Vietnam.
We’ve done 6 reports with Russell because he’s been KCTV5’S guide and reality check when it comes to the VA.
He’s heartbroken to hear how little the VA spent to reach out to veterans who need help.
“It’s I don’t how to explain it. It makes you sick to your stomach that they would treat the men and women who defend this country go fight to other countries that a way,” said Russell.
We met Russell about a year ago when he invited us to IHop for coffee.
“We’re trying to have a support group here that will keep these people from giving up. We’ll be here for each other. We will help each other get over that hump,” said Russell.
You’re looking at the outreach the VA failed to do in 2018 and our local veterans just did it themselves.
“It’s something I owe to them, we are a band we’ve stuck together all these years,” voiced Russell.
Russell is the veteran who told KCTV5 about suicides and attempts on VA property.
His friend Steve Mark is the most recent attempt
“Just care and let the veterans know they care,” explained Mark.
“They served our country, they don’t need care like this,” said Carol Dawkins brother committed suicide.
Dawkins’s brother Michael Douglas committed suicide in June, he shot and killed himself outside the emergency room.
KCTV5 investigated and learned a total of 12 local veterans made attempts on VA property.
Many right in the parking lot.
KCTV5 questioned the VA about suicides and were told suicide prevention is the VA’s highest clinical priority. One life lost to suicide is one too many.
But many veterans now question that public stance.
“I’d like the secretary of the VA come down here and meet with our group at the IHop. See what he thinks after he talks to them,” said Russell.
Every day 20 veterans will commit suicide.
Of those, 14 are not on the VA’s radar.
Russell says that’s why outreach is important.
This year he personally helped 47 veterans sign up for benefits and services at the VA.
