KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- “Well, I’m here because I need a new heart.”
Tonya Moreland didn’t dance around why she was spending Thanksgiving in cardiac intensive care at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
The 45-year-old mother, wife and teacher has Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM).
“Well, I could kind of tell I was getting worse,” Moreland said.
During the summer of 2017, the usually active teacher said she was having trouble keeping fluid off. “I was just getting bigger and bigger but I thought I was just gaining weight.”
At the time, Moreland was teaching Special Education in the Shawnee Mission School District. She also taught at Blue Valley and Center school districts in the past.
She made the decision to go back in the classroom, but by October 2017 the HCM was too much.
“I didn’t know it was going to happen this quickly, but I knew I was getting worse,” she said.
HCM is common but each diagnosis can vary widely. Moreland said she was living a “normal life for a long time” before the HCM suddenly made an appearance.
Three days after Moreland and her husband Bo got married in 2004, she collapsed in the bedroom of their rural Arkansas home.
“There were no symptoms before that,” Bo Moreland said as he reached for Tonya’s hand across the arm rest of her hospital bed earlier this week.
The two were building Ikea furniture the night before she collapsed and Bo says his new wife was fine.
When Tonya fell to the floor, her 28-year-old husband called for help. Then prayed.
“For a minute it felt like my – my heart actually stopped,” Bo Moreland said about the 14-year-old ordeal.
Paramedics and volunteer firefighters worked on Tonya Moreland for at least 20 minutes before she was stable enough to transport.
The small Arkansas hospital sent her to Fayetteville to get more help. On the way, the ambulance sputtered to a stop.
After a quick refill on gas and another ambulance following behind, the couple made it Fayetteville.
“I would love to say I was confident the whole time that she’d pull through but even when we got to the hospital, I wasn’t sure,” Bo Moreland said.
But it would be years before either of them knew what was wrong with Tonya.
“You can have HCM and have a totally normal life,” Moreland said.
HCM is a disease that effects the walls of your heart. They get thicker and, can sometimes, impact the flow of blood. Because the walls thicken, the heart can get heavier.
After 14 years, several surgeries and two more sudden cardiac episodes, Moreland went in for a routine procedure when doctors said she was a candidate for a transplant.
It was something a close friend prepared her for but the reality was something different.
“She said, ‘I want you to know, you’re probably going to need a transplant.’ And, I was like….what?!” Moreland smiled and laughed nervously in the CICU bed. “And I was like ‘I don’t think so.’”
At the beginning of November, Moreland was moved in to the CICU and put on the transplant waitlist.
Drs. Travis Abicht and Nicholas Haglund worked with Moreland in the weeks before her transplant.
For Dr. Abicht, as a transplant surgeon, Moreland’s surgery was 50 years in the making.
“It has gone from something that was very science fiction-esque to something we do on a relatively routine basis,” Dr. Abicht said. “Today we have much more tailored medical therapies.”
Dr. Abicht and Dr. Haglund are part of a small contingency of doctors at the University of Kansas Medical Center who revitalized the heart transplant program.
In the last three years, the program has grown steadily. Now, the doctors in the program perform approximately 25 heart transplants every year.
“We have roughly 2,500 heart transplants that take place in the United States in a given year,” Dr. Abicht said.
When Moreland was put on the waitlist, she was 50th in the country but first on the list at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
For the Morelands, being 50th in the nation seemed like a long shot. So they hunkered down; ready to spend months in the hospital.
“I ordered cuter hospital gowns. They’re not here yet,” Moreland said hours after she learned there may be a heart for her.
Moreland is a woman who smiles even in the green hospital gown she hates. Before the interview, a nurse curled her brunette hair and a friend came to fix her eyelashes.
Her laugh is infectious. Nurses would laugh and smile along with Moreland.
She is upfront about why she is in the hospital, but the call she’d been waiting for took her off guard.
“My phone rang at 7 (Tuesday morning) and it said private caller so I denied it.” Moreland said with a laugh. “Then the nurse came in and said you need to answer your phone. And I wasn’t thinking it was anything, like, maybe they were mad that I hadn’t ordered breakfast yet.”
Moreland accepted the heart and the clock started ticking.
Heart transplants are a ballet of minutes.
Everything is timed so the recipient isn’t waiting on the operating table and the donor organ isn’t out of a body too long.
After two weeks of waiting, Moreland went in to the operating room just past 2 a.m. on November 20th.
“I feel really lucky. Really lucky,” she said just hours before. “I’m excited. I’m nervous. I’m scared…Hopeful.”
Moreland does have a message though.
“I don’t want everyone with HCM to think they’re going to get a heart transplant because they’re really rare,” Moreland said in the hours before her transplant. “This is the only heart I’ve ever had so, I don’t have a clue of how it can feel.”
Moreland’s new heart arrived in the OR at 5:25 Tuesday morning. By 7:30, it was beating on her own.
