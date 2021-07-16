This Aug. 4, 2012 photo shows a large bronze statue of Gen. Eisenhower that stands over the grounds of his library, museum and boyhood home in Abilene, Kansas. The museum plans to launch a new World War II exhibit begging in the summer of 2013. A new World War II exhibit starting this summer at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will pay tribute to the millions who fought, but organizers also have another purpose for the ambitious three-year project: getting young people engaged in the war's relevance.(AP Photo/John Milburn)