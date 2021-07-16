Eisenhower Remembering WWII

 John Milburn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV/AP) — The federal government will shut down Dwight Eisenhower’s presidential library and museum again Monday as the faster-spreading delta variant fuels a growing number of new COVID-19 cases in Kansas.

The decision to close sites in Abilene honoring the nation’s 34th president and the supreme Allied commander during World War II was a response to case numbers in their home of Dickinson County.

The sites were closed throughout the pandemic but reopened May 20.

State health department data showed that Dickinson County was 10th among the state’s 105 counties for new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases per 1,000 residents during the 14 days ending Friday.

