FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.
Soon after the announcement was made, politicians with ties to Kansas and Missouri began posting statements on Twitter or sending them out.
Here is what they had to say:
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kansas):
"Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, tackling each challenge with passion, dedication and extraordinary intellect. She served her country with honor and had an historic impact on the court and the nation. Robba and I are praying for her family."
Update: Sen. Jerry Moran’s spokesman says Moran is in favor of replacing Ginsburg before the November election. He said, "Senator Moran supports Leader McConnell’s decision."
READ: "McConnell vows Trump's nominee to replace Ginsburg will get Senate vote, setting up historic fight"
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly:
I’m incredibly saddened by this news. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life serving our country with passion and integrity. She was an agent for change, an advocate for the voiceless, and her legacy will live on in decisions that made America more equitable for all of us. https://t.co/8xceOr1q76— Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) September 19, 2020
Governor Kelly has ordered U.S. flags be flown at half-staff throughout the state for the rest of the day in honor of Ginsburg.
Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II (Missouri):
What a terrible loss for the nation. Justice Ginsburg was a brilliant mind and dedicated her life to upholding the rule of law and pushing for a more equitable society in America.— Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) September 19, 2020
May she forever rest in peace. https://t.co/TYkqrQ3bdF
U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (Kansas):
Franki and I are saddened by the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. Justice Ginsburg’s service and dedication to our nation’s highest court was admirable, and the legacy she leaves behind will never be forgotten.— Senator Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) September 19, 2020
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (Missouri):
Erin and I send our condolences to the Ginsburg family tonight. May Justice Ginsburg rest in peace— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 19, 2020
Dr. Barbara Bollier (running to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate):
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be remembered as a giant who graced this world. She redefined our understanding of being a woman. My heart is so heavy. pic.twitter.com/GVLbqKfQgi— Dr. Barbara Bollier (@BarbaraBollier) September 19, 2020
U.S. Attorney McAllister (Kansas):
“Justice Ginsburg joined the Court after I was a law clerk. That said, she replaced my first Justice, Byron R. White, after he retired in 1993. She visited the KU Law School while I was Dean, and I had the pleasure of co-teaching a summer study abroad course with her in Istanbul, Turkey, a course that focused on equal protection law, her particular passion. She and her husband, Marty, were a delight in that summer program. Every one of my nine oral arguments before the Supreme Court included Justice Ginsburg, who often had pointed questions for me, but who also made a point of referring to me as “General McAllister” when I appeared for Kansas in my role as Solicitor General. She was fastidious in both her respect for advocates and her preparation for oral arguments.
“Physically tiny, the Justice was in so many ways a giant. No one who is objectively and intellectually honest can deny that claim. I firmly believe my mentor Justice Thomas would agree with my assertion, as would have her dear friend Justice Scalia.
“Irrespective of jurisprudential or philosophical views, I had the utmost respect for Justice Ginsburg as a person. I, my wife who soon will become an elected state prosecutor, and our four daughters, are profoundly grateful to RBG for forever changing for the better the legal landscape for American women and equal rights, allowing them to seek opportunities, achieve their goals, and excel on equal footing with men across the entire spectrum of American economy and its variety of professions and pursuits.”
