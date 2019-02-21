OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police departments in the metro have dealt with their share of false reports and they say it cuts valuable resources that could be used solving other crimes.
“It is actually a crime to make a false police report,” said Officer Danny Chavez with the Lenexa Police Department.
Chavez said it’s a waste valuable time and resources.
Within the last six months, they’ve had a couple incidents of "swatting" and that falls under the category of filing a false report.
“Somebody is making a call to law enforcement claiming that some terrible crime has taken place at a specific address, knowing full well that that’s completely false, that no crimes are taking place, but yet it’s creating a police response,” Chavez explained.
We reached out to several police departments in the KC metro to see how often they’ve chased down fake leads.
In 2018, Olathe police had four cases. They said they were all solved and that people were ticketed.
Johnson County charged seven people for the same thing.
In Overland Park, they had a case last March where a woman falsely reported a rape on the Indian Creek Trail.
“We put out officers on bikes,” said John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department. “We had officers on the trail, walking on the trail. We had officers doing area canvas. It was a lot taken away from what we were supposed to be doing.”
Officers say giving false information could be a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the severity.
