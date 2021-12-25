JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- While Santa was busy making his rounds around the world, one local pilot had a different flight plan in mind.
Local pilot Glenn Bowers took off from the Johnson County Executive Airport this morning.
From the ground, you may not recognize what Bowers was able to do.
But from Flight Aware, it became clear.
As his flight plans unfolded, his path started to take a familiar shape, turning into a Christmas tree.
It took about 90 minutes of flight time to make.
