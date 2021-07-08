KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- “The highway corridors of America are some of the most trashy corridors that we have,” says Kristin Riott the executive director of Bridging the Gap.
That’s why she wasn’t really surprised when we showed her video of Wednesday afternoon’s flooding on Interstate 35 and how MODOT says the cause was because of trash backing up the drainage system.
“It’s not insignificant that the picture that you showed me of flooding on I-35 is along the highway because about half of all trash is thrown out of people’s car windows,” says Riott.
The flooding wasn’t limited to the interstate, several places throughout the metro experienced high water.
Bridging the Gap is a local organization with the mission of working on Kansas City’s environment, community, and economy.
The group does several things such as picking up litter, cleaning waterways, promoting recycling, and helping tackle some of the local flooding issues.
“What we have here at 20th and Walnut is an example of a green infrastructure installation,” says Riott.
A system that the city has put in and her organization helps maintain.
It takes heavy rainwater, plus the trash it picks up, and guides it to these installations, instead of relying heavily on drainage systems.
“We can expect more of the kind of rainfall we had yesterday afternoon. It was a short burst but really intense and the existing underwater pipes really, in some cases, can’t absorb all of that,” says Riott.
She says there are a number of these green infrastructures around the city, and more are in the works.
Meanwhile as more are being built, officials say we still need to do our part, in keeping the city clean, so we won’t have more situations like what we saw on I-35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.