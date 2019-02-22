KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- On Friday, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution after he was twice videotaped paying for a sex act at an illicit massage parlor in Florida.
Local advocates say victims are being sexually exploited in similar spas in strip malls right here in the KC metro.
Veronica’s Voice helps survivors in the metro get free from commercial sexual exploitation. They also offer what’s known as “Johnz School,” a diversion program to educate men who are arrested for patronizing prostitution not involving a minor.
“They were moved from location to location,” said William Snyder, the Martin County, Florida sheriff. “They were averaging eight clients a day. If you do the math, that's approximately 1,500 men a year.”
When Veronica’s Voice Executive Director Lucy Bloom, first heard men accused of paying for sexual acts were charged in a sting in Florida, she commended investigators.
“Way to go, law enforcement,” she said. “The people who get exploited in that way end up suffering lifetime consequences emotionally and physically, as well.”
Florida investigators say a months-long prostitution and human trafficking investigation led to 25 people being charged, including Kraft, who faces two counts of soliciting someone to commit prostitution.
“Often, in the illicit massage parlors, they are living in that same location on cots or on the floor,” Bloom said. “Not learning English. Having their legal documents held. We call them ‘massage parlors,’ but they are truly brothels.”
When first-time offenders attend Johnz School in the Kansas City Metro, they learn about the trauma victims of sexual exploitation endure.
“I equate it to waking up to die another day,” Bloom said. “You die every time that somebody takes that moment from you.”
If convicted, Kraft could be required to attend a course similar to Johnz School that focuses on the harmful effects of prostitution and sex trafficking.
While the billionaire’s involvement in the Florida sting grabbed headlines across the country, Bloom said it’s a crime that continues to happen here.
“It's hard to get an exact number because they pop up and leave so quickly, but we are estimating there are about 97 today in the Kansas City metropolitan area,” Bloom said.
The executive director of Veronica’s Voice said they cooperate with law enforcement to try and take down the networks that keep commercial sexual exploitation thriving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.