PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Asbury United Methodist in Prairie Village is what’s called a reconciling congregation, welcoming the LGBTQ+ community, which doesn’t reconcile well with the international conference vote in late February.
“We had hoped it would be a vote to include all people,” said Rev. Gayla Rapp, who is a Senior Pastor at Asbury United Methodist in Prairie Village.
This weekend, Asbury hosted a seminar on the cost of disaffiliation, a sort of divorce, with assets to divvy up.
“The individual church’s property belongs to the greater Methodist Movement,” said Rev. David Livingston, who is the St. Paul’s Asbury United Methodist Senior Pastor.
So the congregation can hand that over or pay a settlement.
“It was a lot more money than I thought it would be,” said Dan Clevenger, who is an Asbury United Methodist Parishioner.
At Asbury, the approximate cost would be $630,000, at The Church of the Resurrection, the cost would be closer to $15 million.
“We hosted the seminar on disaffiliation really to give us information, not because it is something we are personally considering,” Rapp said.
It is certainly an indication, though, how strongly divided some feel. And already some local congregations are using acts of resistance to pressure the more conservative faction to offer more favorable terms.
At St Paul’s in Lenexa, the church council voted to stop paying apportionments, the fees member churches pay the global church.
“As a means of protest for the vote that took place,” Livingston said.
In his congregation, that amounts to $70,000 per year.
“I’m not sure that I want to support financially the salary of a Bishop who wants to impose behaviors and beliefs on me and the congregation that I serve,” Livingston said.
You could call it defiance or just following your heart, but both St. Paul’s and Asbury, along with many others, have also agreed to perform same-sex weddings, regardless of the denominational rules against it and penalties that could be imposed.
