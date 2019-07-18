OSEOLA, MO (KCTV) -- Fifty years ago this week, Apollo 11 launched from the Kennedy Space Center.
People old enough to remember the moon landing are reflecting on where they were and what they were doing.
One Missouri man watched in from a NASA center and had a hand in subsequent missions.
Charles Bourland grew up on a farm in Oseola, but he broke the mold for his family when he took a job at NASA.
As Apollo 11 took flight in 1969, Bourland was looking for a job. However, a job at NASA seemed out of this world.
“I was waiting to see what else came in,” said Bourland, now a former NASA microbiologist. “I got a call from NASA’s Johnson Space Center and asked if I wanted to come down for an interview and I said ‘sure.’”
As he traveled down to Houston, Apollo 11 touched down on the moon.
“Really exciting then,” he said. “There were more people in the center when they landed on the moon than ever since.”
Bourland’s focus was on feeding America’s space travelers. He worked at the Johnson Space Center developing a diet for our astronauts and worked on changing packaging.
Astronauts marked the food they carried with colored Velcro to make sure the best salmon salad wasn’t taken.
“The crew members always said, ‘I’m taking extra red Velcro with me!’” Bourland recalled.
His daughter even claimed some food for herself.
“I brought it home and she said, ‘I like that.’” Bourland said. “Then I told them it was 5 years old. ‘Yuck.’ She wouldn’t ever taste any more after that!”
The food was too old for us to try, but if you wanted to make your own then you can look for his recipes in a copy of “The Astronaut’s Cookbook.”
As for Bourland, he has great memories. His job took him across oceans and his work went out of this world.
