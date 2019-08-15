KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the school year starts back up, a Kansas City man is making sure music is part of this year’s curriculum.
Music instructors say it is important that children learn how to play an instrument. Studies show music education helps students in many different areas of their life. Researchers at the University of Southern California say it improves focus and decision making.
That’s why Northeast Middle School is bringing in more classical instruments and, once a week, a lesson from a special guest.
Darryl Chamberlain is training an orchestra slowly, but surely.
He created A-Flat Music Studio in 2004 with a handful of used and refurbished instruments. He now conducts 20 to 30 students in the A-Flat orchestra.
He wants to give every child in Kansas City the chance to learn.
“You never know when that young Mozart is among you, that Beethoven, that budding Bach is among you,” he said.
That’s why he’s orchestrating a partnership with Northeast Middle School. He teaches music class once a week and loans guitars, cellos and other instruments so nearly 150 students have a fully equipped classroom.
Chamberlain said if school administrators put more of an emphasis on arts education, they could fix some of the behavioral issues they struggle with.
“If music instruction is taught properly, we see improvements in character, improvement in self-discipline and improvement in tenacity,” he said. “The ability to make something happen. These kids start to believe in themselves and they just start making things happen.”
The amount of students Chamberlain teaches has tripled in the past three years.
He said the longer they stick with it, the more changes he sees in their confidence and the way they conduct their lives.
Chamberlain said he hopes to grow the studio into an arts academy with theater, vocal and dance lessons.
