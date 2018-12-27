OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Currently, stock for CBL properties, owner and operator of Oak Park Mall, is trading for a $1.99. Down from almost $20 just 5 years ago.
That downward trend is happening to malls across the country.
American malls are dying.
Bannister Mall, Metro North Mall, and Metcalf South Shopping Center, are examples of that in Kansas City.
Even places like Oak Park Mall that still fill up parking lots aren’t doing as well financially.
Why?!
“In two words, the Internet. And the prime mover of the internet is Amazon,” said Anthony Tocco, Rockhurst University Professor.
Tocco says online shopping will almost completely replace retail stores in the next two decades.
“I think the majority of all shopping malls will be gone,” voiced Tocco.
Big name anchor stores are what keep malls successful. When they leave a shopping mall, its bad news.
Stores like Nordstrom’s, which is leaving Oak Park Mall in the next three years to move to the Plaza.
“The mall is only as good as it’s tenants...,” explained Tocco.
Tocco says incidents like Wednesday night’s shooting are bound to take a toll on business at Oak Park Mall as well.
It was the second shooting at the mall since October.
“Some of our iconic, if you will, areas are under assault. I mean you’ve got the Power and Light District, any time something happens down there you can see it happening. And then Westport has gone through so much,” said Tocco.
If customers don’t feel safe, they stay away.
Aftercall, no one’s been shot on Amazon.com.
A recent report from Credit Suisse says retail stores across the country are track for another peak year of closures.
Oak Park Mall still remains one of the more successful malls in the country, but they’re not immune to the competition of online shopping.
