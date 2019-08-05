Vicky Hartzler
(Kristie Boyd U.S. House Office of Photoraphy)

WASHINGTON, DC (KCTV) –Missouri US Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is speaking out after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

In a statement to KCTV5, Hartzler’s office stated that video games and mental health were the cornerstone of the problem.

“The murders in Texas and Ohio this weekend are symptoms of a culture of violence and anger that is gripping America. From entertainment and video games that consume the attention of our young people to murder in our cities, violence is pervasive in America and must be addressed. We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the glorification of violence and murder in our society today, and our efforts to address mental health issues have just begun.

My husband and I are deeply saddened at the loss of life and grieve for the families of the victims.”

Fellow Missouri Representative Emanuel Cleaver tweeted out a statement Sunday calling out Republican lawmakers.

On the Kansas side of the border Representative Sharice Davids offered a statement stating, “enough is enough.”

Davids has also demanded that Senator Mitch McCConnell call the Senate back for an emergency session immediately to debate gun-safety legislation.

KCTV5 has reached out to other local lawmakers including Sam Graves but has yet to hear comment.

