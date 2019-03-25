KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- Stouts, lagers and ales are still flowing at Brewery Emperial.
“We do treat our water here,” said Keith Thompson, who is the founder of Brewery Emperial.
Thompson said they run their water through a carbon filter.
“Minerals stay in, but any aromas and flavors go out,” said Thompson.
And then boil it before it’s turned into beer.
With the flooding, Thompson has kept a close eye on the reports from the water company. Monday, KCTV5 tried a little experiment testing the pH of the water.
“Interesting,” said Thompson. “I just pulled out water from our hot liquor tank which is our brewing water and this is a pH meter, it’s adjusting to temperature.”
He said it usually reads between 9 and 10 pH very alkaline, which is perfect for beer making. Monday, it was at a 7 which is neutral.
“With the increased runoff and snow melting and things like that higher volume means a lower pH and it may be difficult for the city to process quick enough,” said Thompson.
In fact, KC Water officials want water at the treatment plant to stay as long as possible. That’s why they are asking people to conserve.
“These are conditions no one can remember seeing before so we are really doing our best,” said Brooke Givens, who is the Communications and Outreach Manager for KC Water.
Givens said when rain runoff and flooding happens, it changes the characteristics of the water. Giving the water that different taste and scent.
So even though the water is safe, brewers are keeping a close eye to make sure their beer keeps its same great taste.
“If it means conserving a little so we can continue to have the right stuff coming to us, then we’ll take it,” said Thompson.
The water department does not have a timeline for how long people should be conserving water.
They are just waiting for the river to get back to normal and they will continue to test the water.
