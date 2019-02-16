FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 has seen some KDOT crews out treating the roads Saturday and they’ve had five plows hit by drivers since Friday.
They’re asking if you don’t have to be out on the roads, stay home.
Some people have no choice to drive though such as medical professionals who have to drive to and from work at area hospitals.
A Kansas City off road club is offering free rides to those folks to get them to and from work safe.
The Midwest Krawlers has about 49 people on standby all over the region, from Manhattan, Kansas to Columbia, Missouri, ready to pick up doctors, nurses and medical professionals.
“It’s been probably the worst we are going to have in the past couple of years and we have all the right vehicles and the tools needed to get those people to work,” Adam Artzer, who works with Midwest Krawlers Off Road Club, said.
Friday and Saturday, the group helped out more than 40 people.
All medical professionals should contact Midwest Krawlers Off Road Club for a ride by texting or calling 816-376-0919.
