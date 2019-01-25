Local IRS employees who are family members prepare to return to work

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A family suspects they will all need to return to work at the Kansas City IRS Office on Monday, which is not a moment too soon because Monday is when the IRS starts accepting returns.
Four people in Christina Bennett’s family work for the IRS.
We caught up with three of them this past Wednesday. Then, they said they hadn’t been paid since Christmas weekend almost a month ago.
The bills were piling up. “My car note, my insurance, my health bills,” Quierra Ford explained.
“We’ve just scaled back quite a bit,” Tamela Ford said. “Things that usually are not an issue are now an issue.”
All four of them belong to the Treasury Employees Union, which vocally protested the shutdown. When they were called in to work without pay, only 12,000 of the 26,000 workers who were called back showed up. That’s less than half.
About a third of those who didn’t show -- 5,000 people -- claimed an exemption of “hardship,” meaning that they couldn’t afford gas or childcare without a paycheck. However, that only applies in a furlough.
Now that that's lifted, they must find a way to get to work. That’s even though payroll likely won’t clear until the end of next week.
Bennett knows the ropes after a 16-day shutdown in 2013. ”It was bad,” she said, “but nothing like this. It was nothing like this. They were at least trying to work toward a resolution.”
She told KCTV5 News by phone on Friday she was neither relieved nor upset by the temporary improvement. She simply said, “I hope they’ve learned from this, but I’m not banking on it.”
She also said the back pay will likely come in installments.
Her advice: Pay your bills, but don’t get comfortable. And, tuck something away because you might need it soon… For example, in three weeks when this temporary lift expires.
