LENEXA, KS (KCTV)-- A local group just returned from a long trip where they rescued a half dozen Greyhounds. The pups arrived in the metro on Sunday all the way from China.
“You can feel it pretty quickly the first time you meet them, they snuggle into you, they lean into you and they just simply love humans,” Julie Morrison, who is with Kansas City Retired Greyhounds as Pets, said.
There is something special about Greyhounds and that is why Morrison and so many others from Kansas City’s REGAP organization worked so hard to bring these sweet pups to Kansas City to help them find the forever homes that they deserve.
“We foster the Greyhounds and I always tell people it’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done in my entire life,” Morrison explained.
The gentle giants are six of 532 dogs that needed to find homes. After the track, they’ve spent their lives in China. Rescue groups around the world offered to help including KC REGAP.
“People have a big misconception about these guys that they’re high strung, high energy and we call them 40 mile an hour couch potatoes. They are more than happy to lay on the couch and lay on their soft beds all day. They’re very easy going, very sweet docile dogs,” Robyn Stone, who is also with KC REGAP, said.
Dogs who deserve to relax now, after giving so much, and asking for so little in return.
If you’re interested in making one of these sweet dogs your new family member, head to the KC REGAP website for more information.
