KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thousands of furloughed IRS employees will start returning to work Thursday as the partial government shutdown continues.
President Trump’s administration promised taxpayers that their refunds will come on time.
Some of the IRS workers don’t have enough money to make it to work Thursday, but yet they’re required to show up.
Most never imagined a job with the federal government would ever come to this.
There’s been so much talk about it even Shannon Ellis’ 7-year-old granddaughter understands her grandma’s tough situation.
“You can’t go back to work and you’re not getting money if you go back,” Shannon Ellis, furloughed from job at the IRS, said.
Ellis is now considered essential personnel and is going back to work Thursday.
“I am now officially one of the essential employees. So, I will be forced back to work with no pay,” Ellis stated.
The IRS is recalling about 46,000 employees furloughed by the government shutdown, nearly 60% of its workforce, to handle tax returns and pay out refunds. The employees won’t be paid during the shutdown.
It’s like adding insult to injury for federal workers. Ellis says she’s also chapter president for The National Treasury Employees Union.
“These employees have no means of getting gas money to work, they can’t afford to pay childcare, not even buy a lunch while they’re at work,” Ellis voiced.
Employees can’t file for unemployment in Missouri or Kansas once they return to work, as Ellis explains from her kitchen table, she too worries about Thursday.
“We actually had roast tonight. This is one of the ways we’re cutting back,” Ellis explained.
And the leftovers in the bank are drying up.
“It’s not an easy time for federal employees and it’s just getting worst,” Ellis voiced.
A bipartisan bill was passed Thursday guaranteeing furlough workers back pay and the president did sign it. It will also allow employees to
