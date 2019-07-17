OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- With the heat index expected to stretch into the triple digits Wednesday, local firefighters and emergency medical crews are taking extra measures to make sure they stay safe in the extreme heat.
Firefighters said they take a drastic increase in calls during hot days. That's why they have special protocols in place. There's the obvious, like drinking more fluids to stay hydrated. But they also respond to calls differently.
Overland Park firefighters, for instance, will have more trucks and crews respond to calls in order to switch out crews faster. Usually when an air tank runs out while fighting a fire, they will just witch it out with a new bottle. But in hot conditions, they take a break and let another crew take over, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.
During this break, they strip down to their normal clothing, use cool, wet rags on their faces and armpits, and have a medic check their vitals.
And in these high temperatures, it's not an increase in structure fires they expect; it's medical calls.
"We're going to see all different age groups when we run these heat-related emergencies," said Jeff Heinrich, Overland Park Fire medic. "Unfortunately, a lot of the people who we will run the most often are the laborers who have to work in these conditions."
