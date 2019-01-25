OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday night, thousands of federal workers in KC know they'll be going back to work and getting back pay.
However, President Donald Trump warned it may only be temporary.
Today's deal funds the government for three weeks. It included no money for a border wall, but gives Congress more time to negotiate on the issue. Also, although it says federal workers will receive back pay for the paychecks they've missed, thousands of contract workers employed by the government will not.
For many federal workers, Friday’s news came as a big relief.
KCTV5 News spoke to one IRS worker about what the announcement means to her.
Patricia Binkley is one of the thousands of workers impacted by the government shutdown.
“This has been one of the most stressful periods of my life,” she said. “My last day of work was Dec. 21.”
When she heard the President on Friday, she was shocked.
“This is the same bill that was introduced before we were shut down,” she said. “This could have all been avoided.”
The frustration is not new. In the last month, workers across the country have been protesting.
“None of us expected it to last this long,” Binkley said.
She said she wants the government to stay open because “at least it would give us some breathing room.”
However, she hasn’t been to work in 35 days.
“I want to go back to work,” she said. “I’m bored. I don’t have money to go do anything. This is pretty much all I do all day; I sit here and I watch the news.”
Workers will go back to work until Feb. 15.
In his speech at the White House Rose Garden this afternoon, President Trump said he’d seen Democrats and Republicans put partisanship aside. He also said he’d heard from lawmakers who support the border wall funding he wants.
