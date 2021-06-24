LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A Lee’s Summit father is outraged over how the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office is handling a case about his daughter being molested at a daycare.
The owner’s son, Joseph Hammerly, has been charged with two felony counts of statutory sodomy. The owner, Emily Hammerly, was charged with felony child endangerment. Now, the child’s father says, the prosecutor is offering her a plea deal.
“I feel betrayed. I feel betrayed by the prosecutor’s office,” said the father on Thursday.
He asked that his identity be concealed to protect his daughter’s privacy.
“The kids should be the primary concern of Emily Hammerly and it wasn’t. Her primary concern was protecting her business and protecting her son,” he said about why it was so important to him that the felony charge continue to be pursued.
It’s the first time he’s talked publicly about the case since the mother and son were charged. He was trying to take a back seat so as not to jeopardize prosecution, but now he feels like he has little to lose.
It was in July of 2019 when his wife got a call from a staff member at Little Learners, saying his daughter, age 5 at the time, told them in great detail how a teacher, who is the owner’s son, molested her twice the day before in the bathrooms. His wife told him as soon as he got home.
“I remember I felt weak and numb and I had to sit down,” he said about hearing the account.
He filed a police report. The owner didn’t call police, charging documents say, or the child abuse hotline.
Instead, the owner told the staff member who reported it to her to “redirect [child’s name redacted] and tell her we don’t talk like that.”
That’s according to the statement of probable cause document written by a Lee’s Summit Police detective in support of the criminal charges.
He wrote that when another detective interviewed Emily Hammerly, she admitted she “did not instruct any of the employees to report the incident.”
“She immediately responded back to her residence to speak with her son Joseph,” the police statement reads. “Emily said that after speaking with him (Joseph), there was nothing she found odd, concerning or disbelieving and felt good about their conversation.”
It indicates she then let him come back to work later that day and the day after.
“Emily stated she allowed Joseph to continue working…so it didn’t appear like he was ‘hiding’ from anything,” the statement continued.
“For the response to be dismissive and do this victim blaming and reprimand my daughter, I think it’s just reprehensible,” said the victim’s father.
The court documents related to the statutory sodomy charges against Joseph Hammerly indicated surveillance video corroborated the victim’s report. There were no surveillance cameras in the bathrooms, but the video described in the documents show him escorting her into two different bathrooms and her pointing to the candy prize she said he promised her. Staff members reported to police that the 5-year-old children do not require assistance in the bathrooms. Police described additional observations from the video that day of him putting her on his lap and “placing both of her hands behind his back into his crotch.”
The girl’s father says the assistant prosecutor called two days ago to say the office plans to drop the felony endangerment charge against Emily Hammerly in exchange for having her plead guilty to the misdemeanor charge of failure of a mandated reporter to report child abuse. He says she’s scheduled to enter her plea on Monday.
He says he has reached out to the prosecutor, the judge and the Missouri Attorney General seeking that a plea agreement be rejected, and with just one business day left before the hearing, his only hope now is for public pressure.
“We’re asking the public please email the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, please file a complaint with the Attorney General,” the father pleaded. “Help us make sure that the people that abuse the children in our community are punished to the degree of the law that they should be.”
KCTV5 contacted the prosecutor’s office to confirm details of the plea agreement. A spokesman told us, “We have taken these cases very seriously” but said he cannot comment further on a pending case.
