WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- District Attorney Mark Dupree talked about Wyandotte County’s new conviction integrity unit or CIU.
“Since 1989, more than 20,000 years in prison has been served by those that were innocent of the crime that they were convicted of and thus were exonerated,” Dupree said.
Eric Calvin says his brother John is innocent of attempted robbery and murder in 2002.
“I know if they look over his case there is no way, there is no answer to overturning his case I mean it’s overwhelming evidence,” Calvin voiced.
After 15 long years in prison, Calvin says this is overdue.
“It’s 15 years overdue I gotta (sic) say I would like to thank Mark Dupree because he’s one of the persons (sic) in Wyandotte County that wants to do the right thing for the people,” Calvin continued. “He’s a God-fearing man and he’s praying every day. He has faith.”
The CIU will look at legitimate claims of innocence or other compelling claims that warrant review.
Every case must meet these requirements:
--Must have happened in Wyandotte County
--Must be a claim of actual innocence
--Compelling, credible and verifiable claim of innocence
--Verifiable constitutional due process violations
--Claim must not be frivolous
--Applicant must agree to cooperate with the CIU and agree to provide full disclosure regarding all requirements of CIU
The D.A. says they are moving justice forward and not just acknowledging past mistakes but doing something about it.
“All prosecutors want those truly guilty of a crime to be held accountable no ethical prosecutor wants an innocent person to be wrongfully convicted,” Dupree stated.
The D.A.’s office will work with the CIU to organize the case load and they will take the lead on all investigations.
The CIU will be up and running in the next 30 days.
