KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A March shooting that injured a police officer and killed a man they were trying to arrest has come under heightened criticism by some following the release of what appears to be cell phone video recorded inside the gas station where it happened.
The shooting occurred at a BP gas station at 63rd and Prospect. On Thursday, concerned clergy who earlier in the week released what appeared to be silent surveillance video from inside the store gathered at Concord Fortress of Hope Church to express dismay and outrage over what they saw in a new video provided to them by whom they would identify only as someone in the community.
The pastors with a group called Getting to the Heart of the Matter said the person who provided the video indicated they had not given it to Highway Patrol investigators. The pastors said they provided it to investigators today. That exchange, they said, is evidence of a divide that needs to be bridged.
“All this community wants is the truth,” Rev. Darron Edwards said from the dais of Concord Fortress of Hope Church.
Edwards, pastor of United Believers Community Church, was joined by The Rev. Ronald Lindsay of Concord Fortress Hope Church and The Rev. Emmanuel Cleaver III of St. James United Methodist Church. Last year they formed a group called Heart of the Matter to partner with police to bridge the gap of trust in black and brown communities. Thursday, they said truth is something they’re not getting.
“When everything is built on lies, we’re never going to have a real partnership,” said Randy Fikke, Spiritual Director at Unity Southeast in Kansas City
The ministers said they’ll go through the video frame-by-frame eventually, but in short, they said what they saw refutes the account the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) gave KCTV5 the night in March when an officer was wounded by gunfire and Malcolm Johnson was killed.
A public information officer with the MSHP that night said police were trying to arrest Johnson in connection with an earlier shooting. He said they had conducted surveillance on him. He indicated Johnson shot an officer in the leg and the officer returned fire.
“We stand firm in our initial statement that the suspect had a handgun,” MSHP Sgt. Bill Lowe reiterated on Tuesday of this week.
The initial video shared by the pastors on Tuesday showed two officers confronting Malcolm Johnson as he stood at the checkout counter, grabbing him, then wrestling with him, before they moved out of frame of the camera. Only their feet were visible, but it appeared they had all gone to the ground.
The new video seems to have been shot on a cell phone from behind the counter at the small convenience store. It shows several officers grappling with someone. It begins after they are already on the ground.
An officer can be heard yelling, “Grab his feet! Keep him on the ground.”
Two voices closer to the camera comment that the man police are wrestling with is a regular customer.
“He’s strong,” one remarks.
“He is strong,” the other replies.
Seven seconds later a gunshot can be heard. Three seconds after that, two more gunshots ring out.
A former law enforcement officer said the video will be valuable to investigators but, on its own, leaves a lot of questions unanswered.
“Did he have a weapon? Whose weapon was it? And what was the threat at the moment? We can’t see it from that video,” said retired FBI agent Michael Tabman.
The pastors said they will continue their partnership with police but it needs to get real.
"Relationship is not relationship until you can become uncomfortable in those conversations," said Edwards.
"Not just placating but real conversations with meaning and depth," Lindsay added.
“What happens is every time we sit down with our partners, we are on a first date and they are only telling us what we want to hear. We haven't seen the flaws. We haven't seen the ugly toes, and we have no idea what the relationship is going to be going forward,” said Fikke in an impassioned speech.
“This is a policy issue,” said Lindsay. “This is transparency issue. And this is holding police accountable when things don’t go well.”
The clergy with Heart of the Matter said for starters they want all the officers involved "off the street" while the Highway Patrol investigation is underway.
Thursday night, police indicated the officer who was shot is still on injury leave and the others are on full duty.
