KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As increased tariffs on Chinese goods took effect overnight, local experts say consumers should be ready to pay more for everyday items.
From food and clothes to wood and steel, University of Missouri-Kansas City Professor Allan Katz said everyone should expect an increase in prices wherever you shop in the Kansas City metro area.
Even products manufactured in the U.S. or other parts of the world often have multiple components made by the Chinese, creating a ripple effect across the economy.
China will also be hurt by the tariffs, he said. The country can't just offload the $200 billion worth of products they sell to the U.S. to other parts of the world.
It's a sacrifice that has nuance, though, Katz said. If the goal is to get China to alter their trade policies in the long run to benefit the United States, the cost could be worth it in the end. But short term, consumers will feel it.
"I think that if this changes China’s behavior on trade, if China were to stop playing the games that they been playing on trade, then maybe will work out," Katz said. "Maybe it’ll be worth the sacrifice. But anyone who believes that Americans are not going to pay more money and average people aren’t going to have higher cost of goods, just isn’t paying attention."
The Chinese are expected to come back with their own tariffs on U.S. goods, which could hurt the American agriculture industry. Meanwhile, trade talks between the White House and the Chinese are expected to continue Friday.
