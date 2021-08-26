KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Ivermectin products intended for livestock should not be consumed by humans, according to health officials, local physicians and veterinarians.
This week the FDA issued a warning about ingesting deworming products for cattle and horses. An alarming number of Americans have apparently been buying products containing the drug at farm supply stores.
Dr. Charles Robinson, a large animal veterinarian who works with cattle ranchers across Missouri, explained that Ivermectin is widely used by farmers for parasite control.
But he cautioned that the animal products available are not intended for human consumption. He said that using a product meant for a different species than intended, such as using a horse dewormer for a cow, was unsafe.
"It's good that the FDA is warning the public that this isn't the same thing," he said. "You shouldn't be using them in the same fashion."
Ivermectin can also be prescribed for humans to treat internal or external parasites.
Dr. Stephen Thornton, the director of the Poison Control Center at the University of Kansas Hospital, said the drug is generally safe in small amounts when used for its intended purpose.
But larger concentrations meant for livestock are another story.
"The poison is in the dosage," he said. "So we've heard about some cases where people have taken doses meant for horses and cattle, which will make you kind of sick. It can happen. You have to take huge doses of it. Unfortunately some people have done so."
KCTV5 visited several feed stores in the area that carried Ivermectin. One business had posted a warning next to their supply noting that it should not be used as a treatment for COVID-19.
Most products said on the label in all caps "NOT FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION."
"Consult your human doctors about human things and your veterinarians about your livestock," Robinson urged.
Straight from the horse's mouth, so to speak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.