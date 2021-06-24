JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV5) -- The FDA says they plan to add a warning add a warning about rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults who receive the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.
“We are talking 12 cases per 1 million people vaccinated,” says Children’s Mercy Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Jennifer Schuster.
Schuster says that’s the odds of young people getting the inflammatory heart side effect from the COVID vaccine, which causes inflammation of the heart muscle or the tissue around the heart.
“Most commonly what people have complained of is chest pain or a little bit of difficulty breathing,” says Schuster.
Schuster says this side effect usually occurs within a few days to a week after the vaccine, more commonly seen in males than females, and often associated with the second vaccine.
KCTV5 reached out to area hospitals for numbers on younger people getting vaccinated.
Numbers from clinics at one of the Children’s Mercy locations, indicate in the age range of 12 to 21 years old, they’ve vaccinated over 5,100 patients to date and over 4,600 patients are fully vaccinated.
Over at Truman Medical Centers University Health, for kids ages 18 and under, they’ve vaccinated more than 1,200 patients.
Numbers area doctor’s hope to see grow, as we continue to fight COVID-19.
“We believe that getting the vaccine for children and adults is much safer than getting COVID 19,” says Schuster.
Medical officials say people dealing with these side effects normally get treated, with minimal hospital time, and fully recover.
