JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Local businesses are bracing for the impact of China tariffs.
Lance Hart is the president of Demdaco, which is in the Kansas City metro. They manufacture gifts sold in stores nationwide and many are made in China.
The tariffs come with an uncomfortable reality.
“It’s going to hurt the us consumer and hurt China,” he said. “It’s a lose-lose in my mind.”
“Someone has to absorb the hit,” he said. “It means shrinking profits and higher prices”
Boulevard Beer has been bracing for this moment because it has invested heavily in canned beer. The sheets of metal they use come from China.
Five years ago, canned beer wasn't a part of the business. Now it's 35% and the fastest growing portion of the business. That's why they spent $10 million installing a canning operation.
“Just so you know, the can is the most expensive part of the package,” said Just Deardorff with Duvel USA.
Boulevard Beer said beer margins are thin, so prices may have to increase. There's really no other choice.
Even Hallmark is looking ahead. The greeting card company isn't affected in this round of tariffs, but new expected tariffs in December will affect them.
They call tariffs an unpredictable threat to businesses and consumers.
So, when will consumers see the increases? That depends.
Many smaller businesses are looking at larger businesses to lead the way and set the tone. However, the reality is that small businesses can't absorb the entire tariff increase. So, everything from gifts to beer will be affected.
You'll probably see the hike in prices first with electronics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.