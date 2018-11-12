KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- When Missouri voters went to the polls on Tuesday, they said yes to several groundbreaking things. Such as legalizing medical marijuana, but they said no thanks to a new gas tax.
The tax would have gone to help Missouri State Highway Patrol, plus fix roads and bridges.
But for local businesses, the gas tax could have spelled trouble.
“Gas is about three percent of our total. I think we’re spending about an extra thousand dollars a month right now on gas just with the increases over the last year,” said John French of Farm to Market.
With hundreds of loaves of baked bread going out every day, Farm to Market has to keep their deliveries on schedule and their delivery trucks running.
“Start with grocery stores normally, then we hit all the restaurants,” says French.
The gas tax may have dealt a blow to Farm to Markets bottom line, but it’s also going to impact people in the driver’s seat.
“It can be a rough ride or a backup on traffic. I try to miss what I can, but they’re not all misable,” said Mark Long, a driver with Farm to Market.
Driving these big trucks through construction can put deliveries behind.
The gas tax was supposed to help fix these road problems but now, MO-DOT will have to operate with the budget they have now.
Supporters of Proposition D say they hope to have something similar for voters soon.
