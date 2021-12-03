JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- Starting very soon, you might notice the cost for your favorite local beer might be a little higher.
The cause is an aluminum can shortage.
Before the pandemic, Sandhills Brewing in Mission relied on their draft sales but because of the pandemic they had to switch their business model.
“Suddenly when shutdowns happened, we were not equipped to send out cans of beer, bottles of beer you name it,” said Jonathan Williamson, the owner of Sandhills Brewing.
So, Williamson had to call an audible, by buying machines to can beer.
Now that the machines are up and running, Williamson and other small breweries have a new pandemic hurdle, the aluminum can shortage.
“There are times that we are ready to order cans and we can’t, they are out of stock,” says Williamson.
Recently Ball Corporation, one of the largest can manufacturers in the country, announced major changes in their ordering process.
The company notified breweries across the country that starting January 1st, the minimum pre-printed cans order will rise from about 200 ,000 cans per brand, to more than one million cans.
That means many small breweries will need to find a way to pay for and store five semi-truck loads of cans.
Other can manufacturers are having to do the same and increase prices due to the shortage.
“One of our main suppliers has already notified us that starting January 1, their cost is going up 45 percent and so our cost is going up 45 percent per can,” says Williamson.
A problem that goes beyond state lines, Crane Brewing in Raytown, Missouri has been notified as well.
“We can’t buy things in the right quantities to get discounted costs and so hearing that numbers are going to go up for anywhere from 37 to 50 percent next year, it’s going to be very tough,” says Chris Meyers the Co-Founder of Crane Brewing.
Experts say this aluminum shortage is an example of a glaring issue spotlighted time and time again by the pandemic.
“We don’t want all of our supply to come from Asia we want sources in Asia, in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, we need redundant supply of critical things,” said Larry Wigger at UMKC Bloch school of management.
A problem that experts say is not going to be solved overnight, so in the meantime as local breweries prices are forced to increase, they hope the community will continue to support.
“I think we all just need to be considerate and realize none of it is greed, just trying to get through, so hopefully people can just keep supporting beer,” said Meyers.
