KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's the game of the year and bars are already gearing up.
In the basement cooler at Charlie Hooper’s in Brookside, they have about 80 kegs on hand for Sunday’s game and about 60 cases, which is almost 200,000 ounces of beer.
Down the street at the Red Door, the vibe is a bit swankier, but game day brings a different feel when the art on the wall takes a back seat to the big screen.
“It’s a lot more loud and there’s a lot more red in here,” Katy McCabe, Red Door Bar Manager, said.
The food draw is the wood-fired grill, so they’ll be getting a lot more beef in for burgers.
“We’re going to order probably an extra 100 pounds of those. Chicken wings, probably an extra 2-300 pounds,” Steve Kyriazas, Red Door Chef, said.
Saturday’s storm made for a mad rush when people in the neighborhood lost power.
“We had people charging their phones and just trying to get warm for a while and also watch the game,” George Clarke, Charlie Hooper’s General Manager, voiced.
So will the Chiefs alone be able to beat that interference from Mother Nature?
“I’m hoping so. I would say absolutely,” McCabe hoped.
Clarke says the bottom line will be about more than the number of people, but how long they will stay? And they only need to go back a few years to picture it.
“I think you saw a lot of that in the Royals playoff, that nobody wants to be at home and missing out on what’s happening on the streets. And I think you’ll see a lot of that on Sunday,” Clarke stated.
So how soon should you arrive if you actually want to get a seat? Well, last weekend, of course there were people coming in because of the power outage because they couldn’t watch at home, but the seats were filled up four hours before kickoff. And the staff expects about the same Sunday, snowstorm or not.
