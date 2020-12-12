JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- This year has been a struggle for many artists trying to get by with most of their concerts cancelled.
“The pandemic is hitting us hard just like any other band out there you know,” says Olly Oliver.
Oliver is the drummer for the local band Villains Dance.
“Normally when there isn’t a pandemic going on, we play every weekend,” says Oliver.
Lately the group has seen a number of their shows across the country get cancelled, including one that was supposed to happen in Wichita today.
Luckily for the group they got a last-minute call and opportunity to play at the Kansas City bar, The Scene.
A bar that recently got in trouble by the city back on November 21st, for staying open past 10 pm and defying the covid-19 emergency order.
On top of that the city claimed the bars staff, half the crowd, and band were not wearing masks.
They were even threatened to have their liquor license revoked,
Tonight, the concert was scheduled until 10 pm, masks were worn by all staff, the band members wore mask until they started performing, and the crowd was wearing masks whenever they weren’t at their tables.
A fun and safe environment that the owner and band were happy to see.
“I’m just glad to have people coming out and enjoying the show no matter what,” says Oliver.
Oliver says their band is expected to be back here at The Scene next week, another show that was picked up because they had another cancellation.
